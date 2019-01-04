Inter Milan to target Manchester United's Antonio Valencia if Joao Miranda leaves
By Sky in Italy
Last Updated: 04/01/19 12:16pm
Inter Milan would consider a move for Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia if they lose Joao Miranda in the January transfer window, according to Sky in Italy.
Valencia's United future remains uncertain after a lack of playing time this season, and with his contract expiring in the summer.
Transfer Talk: Pulisic the next Hazard?
The Transfer Talk panel discuss the ramifications of Christian Pulisic's £57.6m move to Chelsea.
He was not part of Jose Mourinho's plans but United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returned him to the fold with his first Premier League start since September in Wednesday's win at Newcastle.
Solskjaer insisted "there aren't many better right-backs going forward with his abilities", as he suggested he wants Valencia to feature in United's resurgence.
The 33-year-old's contract does contain an option to extend it by a further year until 2020.
But Valencia is a name on Inter's list, with Brazil international Miranda wanting to leave and aware of interest from other clubs in Europe and China, according to Sky in Italy.