Inter Milan to target Manchester United's Antonio Valencia if Joao Miranda leaves

Inter Milan are interested in Manchester United's Antonio Valencia

Inter Milan would consider a move for Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia if they lose Joao Miranda in the January transfer window, according to Sky in Italy.

Valencia's United future remains uncertain after a lack of playing time this season, and with his contract expiring in the summer.

He was not part of Jose Mourinho's plans but United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returned him to the fold with his first Premier League start since September in Wednesday's win at Newcastle.

Solskjaer insisted "there aren't many better right-backs going forward with his abilities", as he suggested he wants Valencia to feature in United's resurgence.

Brazil international Joao Miranda has less than 18 months remaining on his contract at Inter Milan

The 33-year-old's contract does contain an option to extend it by a further year until 2020.

But Valencia is a name on Inter's list, with Brazil international Miranda wanting to leave and aware of interest from other clubs in Europe and China, according to Sky in Italy.