Saturday's Manchester United transfer rumours: Andreas Pereira, Milan Skriniar, Kalidou Koulibaly

Andreas Pereira has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford

The latest transfer news and rumours from Manchester United on Saturday 5 January featuring Andreas Pereira, Milan Skriniar and Kalidou Koulibaly.

United are facing the prospect of losing Andreas Pereira to Valencia on a free transfer as he continues to stall on a new deal, according to The Sun.

The midfielder is in high demand too as Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte says Arsenal, Everton and West Ham have already offered him a contract to join their clubs.

The Independent reports Ed Woodward has identified two long-term defensive signings - Milan Skriniar from Inter and Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly.

Skriniar is yet to sign a new deal with the Milan club, while United continue to be linked with Koulibaly, with the report going on to say they are ready to spend £80m on the Senegal international.

Kalidou Koulibaly continues to be linked with a Man Utd move

Yannick Carrasco could be on his way back to Europe with Foot Mercato reporting United are targeting the Belgian.

He moved to Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang from Atletico Madrid a year ago, although his £170k per week wages could be a stumbling block.

However, United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not expect any signings in January.

He said: "I don't expect anyone to come in. Obviously if the club have targeted and identified a few and I think they might fit here then I'll give my thumbs up. But it's not just my decision. I'm happy with the squad I've got."