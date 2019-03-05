Manchester United's Antonio Valencia trains alone in Ecuador

2:10 Antonio Valencia trains alone in Ecuador as he recovers from a calf injury Antonio Valencia trains alone in Ecuador as he recovers from a calf injury

Manchester United full-back Antonio Valencia has shared a video of himself training alone in Ecuador as he recovers from a calf injury.

The 33-year-old has not played for United since the win over Newcastle on January 2 and that game is his sole appearance under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer confirmed last week that the club would not to trigger a contract extension for Valencia, which means he may leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

Valencia was made club captain by former manager Jose Mourinho.

He has made 338 appearances for United since he was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson from Wigan in June 2009 has won two Premier League titles, the Europa League, an FA Cup, two Carabao Cups and three Community Shields.

