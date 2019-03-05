Manchester United freeze season ticket prices for eighth year running

Manchester United have announced a price freeze on season tickets

Manchester United have announced a price freeze on season tickets for the 2019-20 campaign, which will be the eighth year running.

It marks the ninth time in the last 10 years that United have decided to cap season ticket spending, while match ticket prices at Old Trafford have also been frozen.

United have also confirmed there will be a "dedicated atmosphere section" in the first tier of the Stretford End for next season.

Arsenal vs Man Utd Live on

Richard Arnold, Manchester United group managing director, said: "The support from our fans and the atmosphere they generate is incredible, so we're delighted to be freezing season ticket prices once again in recognition of that."

United say they allocate 53,000 season tickets, which will once again only be available to members on the current waiting list. The capacity of Old Trafford is 74,994.

1:47 Daily Mail football editor Ian Ladyman told the Sunday Supplement that United are returning to their best under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Daily Mail football editor Ian Ladyman told the Sunday Supplement that United are returning to their best under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Pricing concessions include a £10 per game season ticket price for under-16s in the dedicated family areas, half-price tickets for under-18s and over-65s, as well as a 25 per cent discount for those aged between 18 and 20.