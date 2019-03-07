Romelu Lukaku says there is 'no doubt' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will get Man United job

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Romelu Lukaku celebrate after Manchester United's stunning comeback win against Paris Saint-Germain

Romelu Lukaku believes there is "no doubt" Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be made Manchester United manager on a permanent basis after leading the club into the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2014.

Marcus Rashford's stoppage-time penalty and a double from Romelu Lukaku gave United a sensational 3-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes that sent them through on away goals.

It means United have won 14 of 17 matches since Solskjaer succeeded Jose Mourinho, while losing just once, and Lukaku has no doubt the Norwegian will be in charge next season.

United celebrate Marcus Rashford's winning goal at the Parc des Princes

"I know he's going to stay, there's no doubt about that," he told Viasport. "He wants to stay, the players want him to stay. We're doing really well, we're playing like Manchester United should play.

"He's a young coach, he has young players as well so it's the perfect environment to develop and hopefully win trophies in the future."

Lukaku pointed to the wins at Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal in another interview with beIN SPORTS, before asking: "What else does he have to do?"

Solskjaer has also helped revitalise Lukaku in recent weeks, with the Belgian forward's double in Paris taking his tally to six in his last three matches for United.

Lukaku celebrates scoring early for United against PSG in the second-leg tie

Asked how Solskjaer has helped him, Lukaku said: "He's done a lot. When I came back in, for me, personally he had a plan.

"He wanted me to be really sharp in three or four weeks and that's what happened. We took three or four weeks, I did a lot of interval work and a lot of finishing and now I can say that I am fully fit.

"But then for the team, he made us play offensive football. He gives the young players confidence. Sometimes he's tough but at the right time he knows also to give a compliment.

"In training we do a lot of small games, a lot of focus on our offensive part of the game and that's what the players like.

"So, we just try to come in every game and win the games."