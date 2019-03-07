Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic celebrate Man Utd's Champions League win at PSG

0:50 Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Eric Cantona react to Manchester United's victory at Paris Saint-Germain Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Eric Cantona react to Manchester United's victory at Paris Saint-Germain

Injured players Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic could hardly contain their excitement at home as they celebrated watching Manchester United's win over Paris Saint-Germain

Lingard and Matic both missed out on United's historic Champions League comeback at the Parc des Princes to go through to the quarter-finals on away goals, but that did not stop them celebrating wildly at home.

Both players posted videos of their joy on social media, while Lingard added the words: "LOVE IT LADS, ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT. BELIEVEEEEE UNITED MENTALITY".

Another post came from United themselves: "King Eric LOVED that one".

United legend Eric Cantona was at the Parc des Princes and posted a video on Instagram saying: "I love it, I am so happy, I am so happy."

Arsenal vs Man Utd Live on

Click on the video above to watch reactions from Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Eric Cantona.