Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic celebrate Man Utd's Champions League win at PSG
"I love it, I am so happy, I am so happy," says United legend Eric Cantona at the Parc des Princes
Last Updated: 07/03/19 9:07am
Injured players Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic could hardly contain their excitement at home as they celebrated watching Manchester United's win over Paris Saint-Germain
Lingard and Matic both missed out on United's historic Champions League comeback at the Parc des Princes to go through to the quarter-finals on away goals, but that did not stop them celebrating wildly at home.
Youth, Experience, Resilience. Fight until the end. #MUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/gs6zfVvijY— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) March 6, 2019
Both players posted videos of their joy on social media, while Lingard added the words: "LOVE IT LADS, ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT. BELIEVEEEEE UNITED MENTALITY".
Another post came from United themselves: "King Eric LOVED that one".
United legend Eric Cantona was at the Parc des Princes and posted a video on Instagram saying: "I love it, I am so happy, I am so happy."
Arsenal vs Man Utd
March 10, 2019, 4:15pm
Live on
Click on the video above to watch reactions from Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Eric Cantona.