Manchester United fan 'slowly recovering' after Paris stabbing

Mike Jackson was stabbed by a taxi driver in Paris after Wednesday's Champions League game

The Manchester United fan who was stabbed in Paris after the Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain says he is slowly recovering after a "traumatic four days".

Mike Jackson, 44, from Bolton, was travelling into the city centre by taxi with three other supporters after Wednesday's game, when the driver took offence to them singing in celebration of United's dramatic late winner.

He required surgery to remove blood on his lung and is recovering in hospital.

On Saturday Jackson released a statement on Facebook: "From going from jubilant evening watching Manchester United pulling off the unthinkable result against PSG to one hour or so later to be fighting for my life these have been a traumatic four days.

"I'm slowly recovering in a hospital in Paris. Your support, well wishes have been truly amazing, each and every message means more than you could ever imagine.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Sky Sports News was told the taxi driver pulled over to get the passengers out of his car, before pulling out a knife and threatening the female passenger in the group and then stabbing Jackson.

He was left lying on the pavement fighting for his life, when one of the group was able to flag down a passing car and rush him to hospital.