Andreas Pereira contract option triggered by Manchester United

Manchester United have triggered an option in Andreas Pereira's contract to extend the midfielder's deal by a further 12 months.

Pereira, who spent last season on loan at Valencia, has featured eight times under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.

He has benefited from the team's injury crisis, scoring his first Premier League goal in a 3-2 win over Southampton at Old Trafford earlier this month, as well as assisting Romelu Lukaku.

Pereira also played a key role in United's stunning Champions League last-16 second-leg comeback against Paris Saint-Germain last Wednesday.

Solskjaer, familiar with Pereira from his spell as United's reserve team manager, has reinstated the Brazil international to his preferred advanced midfield role.

Earlier in the season, Jose Mourinho, United's former manager, had deployed Pereira in a holding role.