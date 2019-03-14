David Beckham to play in Manchester United treble reunion

David Beckham will return to Old Trafford on May 26 to play in the match

David Beckham will play in Manchester United's treble reunion match with Bayern Munich in May, the club have confirmed.

United announced on Thursday that the former England captain will play in midfield alongside Class of '92 colleagues Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt, as well as former Sweden winger Jesper Blomqvist.

Sir Alex Ferguson will return to the dugout to manage a host of United legends from 1999, and Beckham spoke of his excitement at being reunited with the players from that special night in Barcelona.

Manchester United are the only English side to win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in the same season

"I'm so excited to be going back to Old Trafford in May," he told the club's website.

"1999 was such a massive year for us so recreating that moment is going to be really special.

"To be back together as a squad and to be managed by the boss again is huge. Huge for us and for the fans. I can't wait."

The match will be played 20 years to the day that United won the Champions League at the Nou Camp against Bayern, adding to the Premier League and FA Cup titles.

Butt will join Beckham in midfield for the match against Bayern Munich

Beckham's former team-mate Nicky Butt is looking forward to the reunion.

"We're all really looking forward to coming back together again and playing this match, which is for a really good cause. Hopefully we'll bring back some really good memories and everyone will really enjoy it," he said.

It has already been confirmed that Gary and Phil Neville will combine with Denis Irwin and Jaap Stam in defence, in front of goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel. The strikers are yet to be announced.

The match takes place on Sunday May 26, with all proceeds from the day going towards the Manchester United Foundation.