Romelu Lukaku doubtful for Manchester United's FA Cup tie with Wolves

In-form Romelu Lukaku will need a late fitness test ahead of Manchester United's FA Cup quarter-final against Wolves on Saturday due to a sore foot.

Lukaku has regained his position as first-choice striker in recent weeks and has scored six goals in his last four games.

His double against Paris Saint-Germain helped United overturn a first-leg defeat to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Solskjaer said he was "hopeful" the striker would pass an injury assessment on Friday.

Phil Jones is available again for Solskjaer after missing four matches through illness, while Anthony Martial, Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard are all training again.

Ashley Young is suspended for the match.

"Obviously we've got a decision to make as to who is match fit," said Solskjaer.

Alexis Sanchez is not expected to return to action until United's trip to Everton on April 24, the United manager said, but the forward will return from Barcelona this weekend after receiving treatment on his knee injury.

"He's not been on grass yet," said Solskjaer. "He's been seeing his people in Barcelona. He's still a few weeks away.

"If we get to Everton, Manchester City, Chelsea - that period - he probably will be available."

Asked if United will ever see Sanchez's best form, Solskjaer said: "I hope so.

"You can never be 100 per cent sure but Alexis is such a determined lad, he loves football, so I'm sure he's doing everything he can that when he comes back he's going to show his best side."