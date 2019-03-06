When is the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals draw?

Tottenham and Manchester United could potentially face each other in the Champions League quarter-finals

Manchester United and Tottenham have made it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but when will they learn their opponents?

United staged a fantastic comeback to beat PSG 3-1 on Wednesday night, going through on away goals following a 3-3 aggregate draw.

While on Tuesday, Harry Kane's goal at Signal Iduna Park saw Tottenham complete a 4-0 aggregate victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool and Manchester City have the tricky tasks of overcoming Bundesliga opponents Bayern Munich and Schalke.

Here are all the details for the three draws for the final stages, including who is already in the hat and when the draw takes place...

When is the draw?

The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be on Friday, March 15 in Nyon, Switzerland.

The scheduled start time is 11am and you will be able to follow the draw online with Sky Sports.

Who will be in the draw?

Manchester United, Tottenham, Porto and Ajax are the first four teams confirmed so far to be in the pot on March 15. The teams who could be in the draw are:

Manchester United

Liverpool or Bayern Munich

or Bayern Munich Manchester City or Schalke

or Schalke Lyon or Barcelona

Tottenham

Ajax

Porto

Atletico Madrid or Juventus

How does the draw work?

There is no seeding or country protection at the quarter-final stages of the Champions League, meaning English sides could face each other. The team who is drawn first will play the first leg at home.

When are the quarter-finals ties?

The quarter-final first legs take place on April 9-10 with the return legs on April 16-17.

The semi-final first legs are on April 30-May 1 before the second legs on May 7-8.

What happens next?

After the quarter-final and semi-final draws, there will be a draw for the final on the same day.

The draw for the final will determine the 'home' side for administrative reasons.

When is the final?

The Champions League final will take place at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium

The final will take place at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday, June 1.

England's UEFA Nations League semi-final against Netherlands is on June 6, meaning a potential selection headache for manager Gareth Southgate should an English club - or two - reach the final.