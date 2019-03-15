Premier League clubs are making history with Champions League heroics

Jurgen Klopp has led Liverpool to the last eight in back-to-back seasons

Four English teams are in the Champions League quarter-finals for the third time - a feat never achieved by any other nation.

Sky Sports have crunched the numbers on the teams making up the last eight of each edition of the Champions League since it was restructured in 1994.

English teams have had four teams in the quarter-finals on three occasions - in 2007/08, when Manchester United beat Chelsea in an all-English final, in 2008/09 when Barcelona beat United in Rome - and now 2018/19.

While La Liga have had three quarter-finalists in each of the previous six seasons - as well as for four years in a row between 1999/2000 and 2002/03, the Spanish have never managed to have four sides among the last eight.

The Bundesliga has only had three quarter-finalists once before (1997/98), while Serie A has achieved that feat three times (2002/03, 2004/05 and 2005/06).

Despite being considered the other member of Europe's 'big five' leagues, France's Ligue 1 has never even seen three teams make the quarter-finals in the same year.

So when Liverpool made it four from four for the Premier League by beating Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, it really was an incredible achievement.

While each of the last five Champions League winners has hailed from Spain, that era could well be at an end.

Real Madrid were stunned by Ajax at the Bernabeu last week

Barcelona's comfortable win over Lyon was a timely respite for the Spanish, after Real Madrid's humiliation on home soil by Ajax last week, and Atletico Madrid's capitulation against Juventus on Tuesday night, but they will be the only Spanish representative when the draw is made in Nyon on Friday.

It's also the first time since 2005 that Germany has had no side left at this stage, less than six years since Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund - both knocked out by English sides this time around - contested the final at Wembley.

And after two years with no representatives from outside the 'big five' leagues in the last eight, Ajax and Porto have provided hope to the rest of the continent too.