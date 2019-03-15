Manchester United midfielder James Garner signs new long-term deal at Old Trafford

Highly-rated midfielder James Garner was handed a debut by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United midfielder James Garner has signed a new long-term contract with the club until at least 2022.

The 18-year-old made his senior debut in the Premier League win at Crystal Palace last month and was in the first-team squad for the recent Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

The deal will keep Garner, who came through the United academy, at Old Trafford until June 2022, with the option to extend for a further year.

With the club since the age of eight, the England youth international was recently likened to captain-turned-coach Michael Carrick.

"I believe he's got the chance to have a great future," United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

"He knows we believe in him, we've got great faith in him as the next Michael Carrick.

"I know he's young and I know it's not fair on kids to compare to great players like Michael was, but he's the same mould, he plays simple passes, plays through the lines."