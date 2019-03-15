Wolves vs Manchester United preview: United trio return for FA Cup quarter-final

Manchester United head to face Wolves in the FA Cup last eight

Manchester United could welcome back Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones for their FA Cup quarter-final against Wolves on Saturday.

Herrera and Lingard have both been training after hamstring issues while Jones is back after a spell out with illness.

United won the FA Cup in 2015/16 and reached the final last season, while manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won the competition twice with United as a player.

Wolves drew 1-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League in September, and Solskjaer said: "They're seventh in the league and still trusting in their own way of playing.

"They defended fantastically well against Chelsea last week. But at home they take the game to the opposition with the great passing ability in their team."

Wolves are bidding to reach the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1998.

"It is the biggest game for the club for some time, we are aware of that," said manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Team news

United forward Romelu Lukaku will have a foot issue assessed.

The forward is a doubt for a match that Ashley Young will miss through suspension, with Alexis Sanchez, Juan Mata, Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian also sidelined.

Jones is back after five weeks out through illness while Lingard and Herrera have been training. Mason Greenwood will be assessed after illness.

Wolves team news to follow

Opta stats

Wolves and Manchester United last met in the FA Cup in the fourth round in 2005-06, with the Red Devils winning 3-0 at Molineux.

This is the 100th meeting between Wolves and Man Utd in all competitions. Their last encounter at Molineux came in March 2012 in the Premier League, a 5-0 victory for United.

Wolves haven't reached the semi-final of the FA Cup since 1997-98, when they beat Leeds United at Elland Road in that season's quarter-final.

Manchester United are looking to reach the FA Cup semi-final in consecutive seasons for the first time since doing so in 2003-04 and 2004-05 under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Wolves haven't won three consecutive FA Cup matches since February 2003.

Manchester United have won nine of their last 10 away FA Cup matches, losing the other in quarter-final in 2016-17 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a 100% away win record in the FA Cup, winning twice away from home with Cardiff City in 2013-14 and twice this season with the Red Devils.

Wolves defender Matt Doherty has been involved in more FA Cup goals than any other player among the teams left in the competition (5, 3 goals, 2 assists).

Charlie's prediction

Wolves should have beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier this season easily. But they weren't clinical enough.

Nuno Espirito Santo doesn't change his team too much often, but this a serious competition Manchester United can go and win. Wolves have already beaten Liverpool. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be going for it but they do have injuries and issues at the back.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Wolves 2-2 Man Utd after 90 mins - Wolves to win on pens (11/1 with Sky Bet)