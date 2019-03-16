Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United's FA Cup exit was poorest performance since he took over

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United took a big step backwards after producing their poorest performance under him in their 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Wolves.

Second-half goals from Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota saw Wolves go through to the semi-finals with Marcus Rashford's stoppage-time goal not enough to save United at Molineux.

It means after a run of nine away wins in a row, Solskjaer has seen his side lose back-to-back games against Arsenal and Wolves.

"It was a big step backwards I have got to say," said Solskjaer. "That was the poorest performance since I got here.

"Last week we were happy with the performance but today we never had the urgency or the quality on the ball.

"Without the ball we did OK first half but the tempo on the ball wasn't high enough so we played into their hands really.

"I think we felt too comfortable in possession. We never managed to put their goalkeeper under pressure.

"We know we played well against Arsenal last week and didn't get what we deserved. This week we did get what we deserved because we never deserved to win this game."

With United still chasing a place in the Premier League's top four and having a Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona to look forward to, Solskjaer is not too downbeat.

"Of course, you can't sit down and sulk too long," he added. "Of course we are disappointed, everyone is disappointed with the result today.

"But we are ready to go again after the internationals. We have so much to play for. Manchester United in April and May always find our form.

"We cannot wait for the challenge for third and, of course, big nights like when Barcelona come. There are so many highlights to look forward to.

"Don't worry about the players' attitude because when we come back again we will give it a good go."