Wolves 2-1 Manchester United: Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota send Wolves to Wembley

Diogo Jota celebrates scoring Wolves' second goal against Manchester United

Wolves reached the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1998 as Manchester United were swatted aside 2-1 at Molineux on Saturday.

It was a brilliant display from Nuno Espirito Santo's team, who stepped up their intensity in the second half with Raul Jimenez (70) and Diogo Jota (76) grabbing the all-important goals.

Marcus Rashford scored (90+5) what was barely a consolation for a lacklustre United, who have now suffered two straight defeats under Ole Gunnar Solksjear.

VAR was in use and overturned a red card to Victor Lindelof (80) after a crunching tackle on Jota by the touchline.

Player Ratings Wolves: Ruddy (7), Coady (8), Boly (8), Jonny (8), Doherty (8), Neves (7), Dendoncker (7), Saiss (8), Moutinho (8), Jota (8), Jimenez (8)



Subs: Traore (N/A), Costa (N/A)



Man Utd: Romero (8), Dalot (6), Lindelof (5), Smalling (6), Shaw (6), Herrera (6), Matic (6), Pogba (5), Lingard (6), Rashford (6), Martial (4)



Subs: Perieria (6), Mata (N/A), McTominay (N/A)



Man of the match: Raul Jimenez

Wolves are now dreaming of winning their first silverware since 1980 with Watford, Manchester City and one of Millwall and Brighton awaiting them in the semi-finals.

The visitors dominated possession in the early stages without hurting the hosts - a pattern which bore out during a dull opening 45 minutes.

Wolves' best chance came three minutes before the break when Jota was played through by Ruben Neves but Sergio Romero - excellent throughout - made a fine block.

Jimenez forced a spectacular one-handed save from Romero just after the break, the goalkeeper reacting quickly to tip the ball onto the crossbar.

United were there for the taking and Wolves seized their opportunity with 20 minutes remaining.

Joao Moutinho took three United players out with a piece of quality down the left and found Jimenez, who fired a low effort into the net after being afforded too much room.

Six minutes later, the game was over when Jota outmuscled Luke Shaw on the counter attack and struck a low effort past Romero at his near post.

United escaped further misery late on when Lindelof was initially dismissed for a foul on Jota. However, VAR was used to switch the defender's punishment to just a booking.

Rashford did strike in injury time but it did not matter though - Wolves are going to Wembley.

The Mexico international fired his third goal in as many games and led the line with great skill and authority, which set the platform for Wolves to strangle United in the second half. That's 15 goals for the season now for the striker as his status within the Wolves fan-base grows week-by-week.

Wolves' Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Manchester United

Opta stats

Wolves have won six of their last seven home matches across all competitions (D1), as many as their previous 16 before this (W6 D5 L5).

Manchester United have lost an FA Cup clash with Wolves for the first time since January 1973, and for the first time in their four such meetings at the quarter final stage.

Solskjaer has now lost both of his managerial games against Wolves, having also lost to them as Cardiff boss in the Championship in August 2014 (0-1).

Each of Wolves' last six goals in all competitions have been scored by either Jimenez (4) or Jota (2).

Eight of Rashford's 12 goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season have come since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge of the club.

What's next?

Due to the international break, both teams have a 14-day break. Wolves visit Burnley on March 30 while United host Watford on the same day.