Nuno Espirito Santo on FA Cup win over Manchester United: Wolves boss pleased to give back joy

0:26 Nuno Espirito Santo said Wolves' supporters at Molineux helped his side overcome Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup quarter-final Nuno Espirito Santo said Wolves' supporters at Molineux helped his side overcome Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup quarter-final

Nuno Espirito Santo says he is pleased to put smiles on the faces of Wolves fans after their FA Cup quarter-final win over Manchester United.

The 2-1 victory at Molineux thanks to goals by Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota means Wolves are in the semi-finals for the first time in 21 years and are looking to win the trophy for the first time since 1960.

"It means a lot, of course," said Nuno. "The FA Cup is the oldest competition there is. We played well and we achieved it with the amazing support of our fans pushing us.

"What pleases me more is that as I walk down the steps there are people telling me they saw the 50s and the 60s and they are still coming.

"To give them back this joy and see our fans going out of the stadium with a smile, with a lot of beer, of course, it feels good."

Diogo Jota celebrates scoring Wolves' second goal against Manchester United

Marcus Rashford did pull a goal back for United in stoppage time but it was too late to trouble Wolves and the home side deserved their victory.

"I think in the first half we defended very well, very organised and very compact," added Nuno. "We allowed them possession of the ball but tried to recover in the right areas. The shape worked very well.

"In the second half, I think we managed the ball better. We had possessions. We created problems for them with our movements. And then it's talent. Talent based on organisation."

Wolves are second favourites to win the FA Cup behind Premier League leaders Manchester City but Nuno is not looking too far ahead.

"We did what we have to do and now we prepare for the next one," he said.