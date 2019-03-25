Mike Phelan wants to keep Manchester United and Central Coast Mariners roles

Mike Phelan has been working alongside Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Mike Phelan wants to keep balancing his time between Manchester United and Australian club Central Coast Mariners - if Old Trafford bosses let him.

The 56-year-old accepted his job as sporting director of the Mariners before joining United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as his assistant.

Phelan, who previously worked as Sir Alex Ferguson's No 2, has helped Solskjaer rejuvenate United, now only three points behind third-place Tottenham with eight games left of the season.

Solskjaer is expected to take over the permanent manager's job at United, but Phelan says he will have to wait until the club make any appointment official before his future is decided.

"It's just a case of how things develop over the next couple of months," Phelan told FOX Football Podcast.

"It's a busy time for Manchester United obviously, but the season is coming to an end in Australia so I think once decisions are made back over in England then I think we'll open those discussions again with the Mariners and hopefully the partnership can continue.

"I think it's a good one; it's a nice one to be able to be associated with the Mariners, and obviously an association for the Mariners with Manchester United is always a nice thing.

"It's all down to if's and but's right now, but I certainly would like to keep my interest at the Mariners."