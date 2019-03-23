Sir Alex Ferguson inspires Gareth Southgate on managing Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Jadon Sancho are two of England's bright stars

Gareth Southgate is taking a leaf out of Sir Alex Ferguson's book when it comes to nurturing England teenagers Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

After reaching the World Cup semi-finals and this summer's inaugural UEFA Nations League Finals, the Three Lions got 2019 off on the right foot by beating the Czech Republic 5-0 in Friday's Euro 2020 qualifier.

Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho dazzled with the opener, with fellow U17 World-Cup winner Hudson-Odoi and newly-eligible Declan Rice coming on for their debuts.

"We've got competition for places and I think with attacking players anyway they mature very young, and they can go in very young," said Southgate ahead of Monday's Group A clash in Montenegro.

"So it's not an issue to play them, and really we've found another player that we really liked [in Hudson-Odoi], but we weren't certain that he'd be able to adapt to this level, and we're a bit fortunate in finding him, in that we probably wouldn't have done that in this camp.

0:43 Jadon Sancho reveals his special connection with Harry Kane Jadon Sancho reveals his special connection with Harry Kane

"We'd have given him a bit longer in the U21s. But already he's proved in this environment that he can more than cope."

Southgate has shown he has no qualms about giving youngsters a chance and the former Football Association's head of elite development and England U21s boss pointed to the way ex-Manchester United manager Ferguson got the best out of the likes of Ryan Giggs.

"I think that comes into everything: how much we expose them to the public, how much we put them into commercial situations," Southgate said of their responsibility to young players.

"We've got to be thinking about all of that all of the time because it's very easy for them to enjoy these moments, and they've got to enjoy these moments, but equally, there's a good balance.

"I always think of Sir Alex with Ryan and how he did that so well. They had sustained success because of that.

5:06 Highlights of England's opening European Qualifiers group A match against Czech Republic from Wembley Highlights of England's opening European Qualifiers group A match against Czech Republic from Wembley

"So, although they're not our player on a day-to-day basis, I think we've got a responsibility to do that as much as we can, because also we're putting them onto another level and we've got to make sure we get the balance right for the club, but most importantly for the player."

Southgate finds young people rarely "baulk at anything" as a result, with their confidence and creativity complemented by an open-mindedness epitomised by Sancho's move to Dortmund.

Hudson-Odoi was keen to join him in the Bundesliga when Bayern Munich came knocking in January and questions remain over his Chelsea future.

2:45 Southgate says he wasn't surprised by Raheem Sterling's hat-trick performance Southgate says he wasn't surprised by Raheem Sterling's hat-trick performance

"If you look at the number of appearances, he has actually been on the field quite a lot," said Southgate who was unaware of his contractual situation.

"And I know from when we were talking with the club earlier in the season how much faith Maurizio [Sarri] has in him.

"He's got some outstanding players just in front of him. He's slowly getting more and more game time, and they've still got the Europa League as well.

"So, I think he's maturing well. There doesn't need to be a rush for him. I think we've seen that with Marcus [Rashford] and his development.

"He's getting first-team football and that's important, so for us, I think his progress is good, and, given that Chelsea could have a restriction on signing people, then his opportunities, if he continues with the level, will come."