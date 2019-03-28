Paul Pogba credits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with restoring freedom at Manchester United
Last Updated: 28/03/19 11:11am
Paul Pogba believes restoring 'confidence and freedom' were the keys to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's turnaround at Manchester United.
Solskjaer was awarded a three-year contract on Thursday after winning 14 of his 19 matches in charge since being appointed caretaker boss in December, following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho.
Having been dropped to the bench towards the end of Mourinho's tenure, Pogba has been one of several players to excel under the management of the former United striker.
"It's been very good. Results have been very good. We have a coach that value us, a really happy coach. He's given confidence back to the players," Pogba said in an exclusive interview with Sky.
"He gives freedom to play football again. Maybe we lost that before.
"The first day he arrived he just told us to enjoy playing football again. When you don't enjoy playing, there is no point playing. When you stop loving what you do, there is no point in doing it. Let's just get back to basics and enjoy. Enjoy playing together, enjoy attacking, enjoy playing together and then that's it. Then the results came by themselves."
Pogba scored eight goals and provided six assists as United went unbeaten in Solskjaer's first 12 Premier League games in charge, as they also advanced to a Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona.
United suffered a first blip under the Norwegian's management as a first league defeat, at Arsenal, was followed by an FA Cup quarter-final exit at Wolves, before the international break.
However, the initial surge under Solskajer has put United back into contention for a top-four finish, and they trail fourth-place Arsenal by just two points going into Saturday's game against Watford.
"Now we arrive where we need to carry on and push again," Pogba continued.
"The last results weren't the best.
"But we are in the Champions League and we want to finish the season well."