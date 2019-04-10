Ander Herrera not closing any doors on Manchester United future

Ander Herrera will continue to listen to offers from Manchester United

Ander Herrera is determined to play for a "big team" next season but says he has not closed the door on staying at Manchester United.

Herrera is out of contract at the end of June and has been free to speak to foreign clubs since January 1.

Sky Sports News understands Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs interested in signing the 29-year-old Spaniard.

Herrera admits talks over a contract extension with United are at an impasse but says he will continue to listen in the event they decide to improve their offer.

0:36 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives injury updates on Herrera, Marcus Rashford, Nemanja Matic, Eric Bailly and Antonio Valencia.

Herrera told Diario ABC: "It's true that I only have two months left on my contract and as it is right now Manchester and I are not thinking alike and there is no renewal agreement.

"But my duty is still to continue to listen to United. What it's clear to me is that I will continue playing for a big team.

"I take care of myself for that reason, I feel well and I want to continue in football for as long as my body allows me to because the day I retire I will begin to regret to have hung up my boots.

"I will listen to United, of course, but also to other clubs. I don't close any doors."

Herrera is not the only United midfielder with question marks surrounding his future.

Herrera says Paul Pogba would help 'any team in the universe'

Speculation about Paul Pogba joining Real Madrid has increased in recent weeks after the French World Cup winner admitted playing Los Blancos under returning manager Zinedine Zidane would be a "dream for anyone".

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said this week he "cannot see" Pogba leaving Old Trafford this summer.

Herrera admits Pogba would be a big signing for Real but would like to see him stay with United.

"Pogba would be a great reinforcement for Madrid and for any team in the universe, but I hope he continues at United," Herrera said.

"He is a midfielder who has all the qualities. He heads well, can strike with both feet. He is quick, powerful, helps at the defensive end, he can go one-on-one, he provides assists and scores."