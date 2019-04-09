Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can't see Paul Pogba not at Manchester United next season

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he can't see Paul Pogba not at the club next season.

In recent weeks, Pogba has been linked with Real Madrid and said playing for Zinedine Zidane would be a "dream."

United's Champions League opponents Barcelona also admitted previous interest in the midfielder, with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu revealing they were priced out by the English club in 2016.

However, Solskjaer said the 26-year-old, who has shone under the Norwegian, is focused on Wednesday's game at Old Trafford and will not be going anywhere.

"Paul is looking forward to tomorrow,"Solskjaer said. "He is a Man United player, he is one of our big performers on the big stage.

"He knows the game against PSG was not his greatest moment [Pogba was sent off in the last-16 first leg and suspended for the second] so he is only focused on playing well tomorrow against Barcelona."

Pogba has scored eight of his 11 Premier League goals and managed six of nine assists since Solskjaer's appointment in December

"I cannot see him not playing for Man United next season either."

A number of United players have been linked with moves away from Old Trafford, including Pogba and David de Gea, with the Spaniard approaching the last year of his deal.

Ander Herrera and Juan Mata could leave on a free transfer, but amid the contract speculation, Solskjaer said his players were focused solely on Wednesday's game.

"We are all focused on this game and contract talks will just go on with players later," said Solskjaer. "Now everyone is just focused on the game tomorrow, knowing that we can create a special atmosphere here.

"Not long ago we played PSG, disappointed ourselves, then we played Liverpool and the atmosphere here was unbelievable.

"And of course we'll need that, we'll need the crowd in a game like this because that is something special.

"I've enjoyed those nights, playing at Old Trafford in the knockout stage. The floodlights and hopefully a bit of rain will make for a special evening.