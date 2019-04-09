Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopeful of Marcus Rashford facing Barcelona

0:36 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives injury updates on Marcus Rashford, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Eric Bailly and Antonio Valencia Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives injury updates on Marcus Rashford, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Eric Bailly and Antonio Valencia

Marcus Rashford could return to the Manchester United team to face Barcelona in the Champions League, but Wednesday's game has come too soon for Alexis Sanchez.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hopeful that Rashford, whose late penalty in Paris saw Manchester United progress to the quarter-finals, would be ready to feature again following an ankle injury.

But Sanchez, who has been out since the beginning of March, has only just resumed training, but could make his return on Saturday against West Ham.

Rashford had an individual training session away from the rest of the team on Tuesday morning and Solskjaer said: "He needed the extra warm-up and hopefully he won't get a reaction, he joined parts of it at the end, but he couldn't join the boxes, which is the fun part of training.

"Let's see tomorrow, hopefully he'll be ready."

Alexis Sanchez was injured against Southampton on March 2

Solskjaer confirmed that Eric Bailly and Antonio Valencia will definitely miss Wednesday's game, as will Ander Herrera, but Nemanja Matic could be fit.

On Sanchez, Solskjaer said: "It was his first training session today with the team.

"He's done lots of recovery work and is injury free so now he'll step up and train with the team, probably in the squad for West Ham on Saturday, and we'll see if he plays, but he won't be able to join in tomorrow."

Another player returning to the United team is Paul Pogba, who missed the second leg in Paris through suspension.

Paul Pogba was sent off in the first leg between Manchester United and PSG

Solskjaer said the Frenchman is concentrating on the Barcelona game and added that he is convinced the midfielder will still be at Old Trafford next season.

"Paul is looking forward to tomorrow, he's one of our big performers on the big stage," said Solskjaer.

"He knows the game against PSG was not his greatest moment, so he is only focused on playing well tomorrow against Barcelona and I cannot see him not playing for Manchester United next year either."