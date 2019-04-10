Juan Mata offered new Manchester United deal, says midfielder's father

Juan Mata is out of contract at Manchester United in the summer

Manchester United have offered Juan Mata a new contract, but the midfielder has other options from Champions League teams, according to his father.

The 30-year-old is out of contract in the summer and Sky Sports News understands he has already held talks with Barcelona over a proposed move to the Nou Camp.

Mata has featured 29 times so far this season and his father, Juan Mata Senior, has revealed fresh terms have already been tabled by United.

"Manchester United have offered to renew us, we are very happy," he told Cadena SER.

Mata has attracted interest from Champions League clubs ahead of the summer

"But there are proposals from Champions League teams.

"Spain, maybe, but today is not the day to talk, it is not yet decided."

Mata joined United from Chelsea in January 2014 for a then club-record fee of £37.1m and has since scored 44 goals in 215 appearances for the club.

When asked whether the former Spain international could leave United for another Premier League club, Mata Sr ruled out the possibility of moves to either Manchester City or Liverpool.

Mata was signed by David Moyes in January 2014 for a then club-record fee

"City? It would not be the ideal option," he added.

"There are two options that do not [appeal]: Liverpool and City.

"We have to respect the Manchester United fans, he is held very dear here."