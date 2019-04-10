Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Progressing past Barcelona would surpass PSG heorics

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says overturning Barcelona's first-leg lead at the Nou Camp to reach the Champions League semi-finals will surpass Manchester United's last-16 heroics against Paris Saint-Germain.

United, who famously overturned a two-goal deficit at PSG in the last-16, need another heroic comeback on April 16 to keep their Champions League hopes alive after Luke Shaw's own goal handed Barca the advantage in their quarter-final tie.

"The PSG performance away gives us hope and belief we can do it," United manager Solskjaer told his post-match press conference. "But we know we are playing against probably the favourites in the tournament.

"Going to the Nou Camp is going to be a challenge. It would be a greater achievement. With the history of Barcelona, they are not used to losing at home, but we can do it, no doubt about it.

Luke Shaw looks on as his deflection from a Luis Suarez header creeps in to the Manchester United net

"Away from home we've beaten Juventus and PSG and now we need to go to Barcelona. We know we have possibilities in this tie."

United's trip to Nou Camp evokes memories of the 1999 Champions League final in which Solskjaer scored the winning goal deep into stoppage-time.

2005 - Manchester United have failed to have a shot on target in a Champions League game for the first time since March 2005, in a 0-1 defeat at AC Milan. Timid. #MUNBAR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 10, 2019

The United boss has revealed he intends to take more chances after he side failed to register a single effort on target at Old Trafford, but joked that the club know a thing or two about scoring goals at Barca's iconic ground.

"We know we can carry a goal threat," Solskjaer added. "Whoever is playing up front, we have to provide a bit more ammunition for them.

"We need to be effective and efficient over there because we're not going to create loads of chances, we have to take what we get.

"We will have to take more chances, release Paul [Pogba] or Scott [McTominay] from midfield, help the strikers and try to get crosses into the box.

"But we've scored goals at the Nou Camp before from corners and crosses."

Valverde's verdict

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi celebrate after Luke Shaw's own goal

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde told his post-match press conference: "We know it's a tight result.

"There is a second game to come, we know they can react away from home and they did well against PSG.

"It was a very tough game, what we expected. There were moments where we suffered but we are happy."