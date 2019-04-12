Ander Herrera contract talks with Man United still ongoing, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

1:32 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an update on the future of Ander Herrera. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an update on the future of Ander Herrera.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says contract talks between midfielder Ander Herrera and Manchester United are still ongoing.

The Spaniard is in the final season of his five-year deal with United and has been free to negotiate with foreign clubs since January 1.

He admitted last weekend he and United were "not thinking alike" regarding the terms on offer for him to sign an extension and Sky Sports News reported earlier this month Herrera has agreed terms to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite the question marks over Herrera's future, Solskjaer has no doubts over the 29-year-old's commitment to United and will not hesitate to pick him for the rest of the season.

When asked about Herrera, Solskjaer said: "He has been working really hard to get fit from his injury, which he sustained against Liverpool.

"Then he came back and he got a different injury in training. He has been really putting a lot of work in.

"Unfortunately that has come at a time when there are contract talks but that is ongoing so I cannot really comment too much on how far they have come down the line and what he is deciding."

Asked if he is hopeful Herrera will stay, Solskjaer replied: "You have to ask him. I don't know how the last few talks have been.

"We have let him focus on his fitness as well because he loves to play and he is not very happy when he cannot help his team-mates.

"He has always given his all. It does not matter if he has got five years left of his contract or five weeks."

Herrera has not played for United since being replaced by Andreas Pereira in the second half of their 2-1 victory over Watford on March 30 due to a muscle injury.

Solskjaer expects him to miss United's next three matches, against West Ham, Barcelona and Everton, but he may be back for the games against Manchester City (April 24) and Chelsea (April 28).

"Hopefully he can be available for around about Chelsea or Man City but I am not sure," Solskjaer said.