VAR in the Premier League – we want to hear from you!

The LED screen displays a message stating that VAR Checking is in process during the Carabao Cup semi-final between Tottenham and Chelsea

Video Assistant Referees (VAR) are set to be used in the Premier League next season and at Sky Sports Football, we want your opinions on VAR and how incidents should be handled via our website and mobile apps.

Since its first use in England in January 2018, the benefits of VAR have been a hot topic of debate. The technology has been used in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup so far and with it being introduced into the Premier League, we want you to rate its introduction into English football.

We also want to know how you would like to see VAR incidents handled across our digital platforms in notifications, live blogs, live tables and more.

To make that possible, we need you to take a short survey, which you can complete by clicking on the link below.

Please click on this link to take part in the survey!