Wayne Rooney wants Aaron Wan-Bissaka to 'embrace the culture' at Manchester United

0:25 Wayne Rooney has some advice for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is nearing a move to Manchester United to Old Trafford Wayne Rooney has some advice for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is nearing a move to Manchester United to Old Trafford

Wayne Rooney has advised prospective signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka to "play with no fear" at Manchester United, saying new signings should "embrace the culture" at Old Trafford.

Rooney knows all about arriving at OId Trafford as an exciting young prospect, having been signed from Everton when he was just 18 - and he went on to become United's all-time record goal scorer.

Manchester United and Crystal Palace have agreed a £50m fee for Wan-Bissaka, but personal terms have not yet been finalised.

0:42 Wayne Rooney scored from his own half for the third time in his career as DC United beat Orlando City 1-0 Wayne Rooney scored from his own half for the third time in his career as DC United beat Orlando City 1-0

Fresh from a remarkable goal for DC United, Rooney told Sky Sports: "(Wan-Bissaka should) Enjoy it - play with no fear.

"Manchester United is a fantastic club - one of, if not the, best football clubs in the world.

"You have to embrace it and embrace the culture of Manchester United, learn the history. Just go there and do your best.

"I am sure if he does that he will be fine - and I am sure the coaches there will be telling him all this."

Wan-Bissaka flew to Manchester on Wednesday evening and he is expected to sign a long-term contract.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

From July 1, Sky Sports News will be the home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talkthen follows at midday delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports App.