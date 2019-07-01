Romelu Lukaku reports for Manchester United pre-season training early

Marcos Rojo and Romelu Lukaku arrived back for Manchester United pre-season training on Monday, July 1

Romelu Lukaku has returned to Manchester United pre-season training early ahead of a potential summer move to Inter.

Sky sources understand Inter are willing to pay United £10m for a two-season loan for Lukaku, with the obligation to buy for a further £60m.

The striker had been given three or four extra days off due to being on international duty with Belgium, but the 26-year-old opted to report back for duty on Monday.

2:16 With Romelu Lukaku linked with a move to Inter Milan, we take a look at some of his best Premier League moments for Manchester United With Romelu Lukaku linked with a move to Inter Milan, we take a look at some of his best Premier League moments for Manchester United

Sky Sports News has been told Lukaku is keen to remain professional throughout this process, having trained during his holiday in LA.

Lukaku has not made a public statement about leaving, while he will not look to force a move from the club.

The player's agent Federico Pastorello was in Milan last week for talks with Inter, who are now free to sign players after being released by UEFA from a Financial Fair Play (FFP) settlement agreement.

0:39 Last month, Romelu Lukaku faced questions over his Manchester United future after scoring twice for Belgium against Scotland prompting Scott McTominay to call him world class Last month, Romelu Lukaku faced questions over his Manchester United future after scoring twice for Belgium against Scotland prompting Scott McTominay to call him world class

Lukaku is the number one target for Inter manager Antonio Conte this summer, although the club must sell before they can buy the former Everton forward.

Conte tried to buy Lukaku in 2017 when he was in charge of Chelsea but the 26-year-old opted to join United instead.

Lukaku moved to Old Trafford for an initial £75m from Everton and has scored 42 goals in 96 appearances.

