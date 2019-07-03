Romelu Lukaku: Inter Milan all out to buy Manchester United striker, says agent Federico Pastorello

Romelu Lukaku originally joined Manchester United from Everton in 2017 for an initial fee of £75m

Inter Milan are "all out" to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, according to his agent Federico Pastorello.

Speaking after a meeting with Inter chiefs in Milan on Wednesday night, Pastorello admitted the two clubs are in talks over the potential transfer of the 26-year-old Belgium international.

Sky in Italy are reporting the Serie A club have identified Lukaku as their main target for the summer transfer window and are keen to bid for a one-year loan deal with an obligation to buy for a total of €70m (£62.8m) next year.

"It was just a chat," Pastorello told Sky in Italy. "I spoke with the director [Giuseppe Marotta] to understand the club's intentions with the player. They will take the decisions, we can't put a time frame on it.

"What is clear is that if Inter want the player, they will need to get a move on.

"Inter are seriously trying to sign him, they are all out for him. Goals are not always there to be reached, but it's a declared target. At the moment, it remains a complicated dream."

2:16 With Romelu Lukaku linked with a move to Inter Milan, we take a look at some of his best Premier League moments for Manchester United With Romelu Lukaku linked with a move to Inter Milan, we take a look at some of his best Premier League moments for Manchester United

Sky Sports News understands Lukaku is the number one target for new Inter manager Antonio Conte this summer, although the club must sell before they can buy the former Everton forward.

Conte tried to buy Lukaku in 2017 when he was in charge of Chelsea but the 26-year-old opted to join United, where he has scored 42 goals in 96 appearances.

On Monday, the Belgian international reported back for pre-season training duty at Manchester United, three days earlier than originally planned.

