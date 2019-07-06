Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United staff shake-up continues

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United shake-up is happening both on and off the pitch

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has continued his Manchester United backroom shake-up with the appointment of Michael Clegg as first-team strength and power coach.

The former defender made 16 appearances for the club between 1996 and 2001 before going on to play for Oldham.

Following his retirement he worked as a strength and conditioning coach at Sunderland alongside former United captain Roy Keane.

United have also confirmed the appointment of Ed Leng as the club's new first-team lead sports scientist.

On the appointments, Solskjaer said: "We've got some ex-Manchester United people, even ex-players.

"We've got Mike Clegg, who I played with. I worked under his dad [Mick] when he was a coach in the gym here.

"And Ed has come in as well, in that group of people. He's not a Man United guy but he has worked with Warren Joyce, who is of course a United guy, and I worked with him.

"They all know what the club is about and what I'm about. They are great people for me to bring in."

Clegg also wrote on Twitter: "It's an honour to be back at the club I love and one of the best clubs in the world. It's certainly the job of my dreams."

It is the latest in a series of first-team coaching moves instigated by Solskjaer, following the re-appointment of Richard Hartis as senior goalkeeping coach last month.

