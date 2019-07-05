Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are still working on more summer signings

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are still working on more summer signings and insists the club is backing him in the transfer market.

United have signed winger Daniel James from Swansea and right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace so far this summer, and Solskjaer says it's likely there will be more arrivals before the window closes.

"It's a long-term and it's a short-term project. You cannot just think three years down the line, so we've got short-term goals as well," the Norwegian told the club's official website.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka became Solskjaer's second signing after he completed his move to Manchester United from Crystal Palace

"I think we've been quite calm and good in the market as we've got the right people, and we're still working on a case or two.

"Of course, we're always looking to improve the squad and, all over the summer, I've been in touch with Joel [Glazer] and Ed [Woodward] and all the recruitment people, and analysis people. I've got to say it's been very good so far.

"I've got the backing and we've got the people we wanted, for now, and there will probably be some more business being done."

The arrivals of James and Wan-Bissaka - both 21 years old - appear to demonstrate Solskjaer's philosophy of targeting younger, hungrier players who can be developed, and the United boss believes they have the qualities to flourish at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer insists he has been backed by the club so far in the transfer market

"Both these players have x-factors, real x-factors, and are great, humble human beings who are hard-working, hungry and just at the start of their careers," he added.

"The supporters, staff, coaches and team-mates - we want players who can get us off the edge of their seats and I'm sure the fans will be delighted when they see their progress.

"They are here now. Now it's up to them to take the opportunity and prove their worth. Of course, we don't expect them to set the world alight on the first day, but they are going to grow into big and very good Manchester United players."

As well as adding to the squad this summer, Solskjaer says it was also important to see some of those already at the club sign new contracts.

"Of course, over the summer we're delighted that we have got Juan [Mata] sorted, Marcus [Rashford], Axel [Tuanzebe] and Andreas [Pereira]. People in different stages of their career," he said.

"There are young lads coming through our academy and showing their ability and mentality as a Manchester United player. Then you've got Juan, who is a true professional and a fantastic lad. He is going to be so important in this group to help the youngsters."

