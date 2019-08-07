Harry Maguire to wear No 5 shirt for Manchester United

Harry Maguire will wear the No 5 shirt for Manchester United

Manchester United have confirmed new signing Harry Maguire will wear the No 5 shirt this season.

Maguire was announced as United's third summer signing on Monday, joining the club from Premier League side Leicester for £80m, a world-record fee for a defender.

Maguire poses with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after signing for Manchester United

The 26-year-old England international wore the No 15 shirt during his time at the King Power Stadium, but had previously worn No 5 at former clubs Hull City and Sheffield United.

He could make his debut for United during Sunday's Premier League opener against Chelsea at Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Maguire is just the sixth player to hold the No 5 shirt on a permanent basis for United and the first since the 2017/18 season.

United's previous No 5s

Marcos Rojo: The Argentina defender was given the shirt after he joined United in 2014 from Sporting Lisbon, before it was changed to No 16 at the start of 2018/19.

Rio Ferdinand: The centre-back wore the No 6 shirt during his first season at United, but changed to No 5 from the start of the 2003/04 campaign and became synonymous with it throughout his Old Trafford career.

Laurent Blanc: The Frenchman was No 5 at United during his second season at United, in 2002/03, when he helped the side to win the Premier League title. A World Cup winner, Blanc had previously worn the No 6 shirt throughout his debut season at the club.

Ronny Johnsen: The Norwegian wore the jersey during United's Treble campaign in 1999, which was one of six seasons in which he held the squad number.



Lee Sharpe: Sharpe was the first player to permanently hold the No 5 jersey, after squad numbers were introduced in the 1993/94 season.

