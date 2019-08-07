Romelu Lukaku: Inter Milan close to signing Man Utd striker after £77m bid

Romelu Lukaku previously agreed terms to join Juventus

Romelu Lukaku is close to joining Inter Milan after they made a fresh bid worth a projected £77m, Sky Sports News understands.

The offer is worth an initial £65m with £12m in add-ons.

Lukaku's agent, Federico Pastorello, is in the UK for crucial talks with United, while his client remains in Belgium where he has been training with former club Anderlecht.

United had expected the 26-year-old to report back to their Carrington training ground on Tuesday.

The Belgium international angered the club last week for leaking private training data via Twitter and was told, via Pastorello, to delete the post.

The 26-year-old is keen to leave Old Trafford in this window having not played a minute of pre-season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side and feels he has been treated unfairly since losing his place when Solskjaer took charge in December.

Lukaku is Belgium's all-time leading scorer

Lukaku had looked set to join Juventus after a swap deal was agreed involving Paulo Dybala, according to Sky in Italy.

However, United ended their pursuit in the Argentine forward due to his hesitation over a move to Old Trafford and his wage demands.

