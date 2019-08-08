Mario Mandzukic: Manchester United open Deadline Day talks for Juventus forward

Mario Mandzukic could be heading to Manchester United on Deadline Day

Manchester United are back in talks to sign Mario Mandzukic from Juventus as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, according to Sky in Italy.

Lukaku, meanwhile, is currently in Milan for a medical after Inter agreed a £73m fee on Wednesday, Sky Sports News understands.

Lukaku had looked set to join Juventus earlier in the window after a swap deal was agreed involving Paulo Dybala, according to Sky in Italy.

However, United ended their pursuit in the Argentine forward due to his hesitation over a move to Old Trafford and his wage demands, and they are now looking at Mandzukic instead.

Former Croatia international Mandzukic, 33, a World Cup finalist, is someone United have kept tabs on for some time, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to preserve his striking options next season.

Mandzukic scored 10 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions for Juve last season. During his four years in Turin he has won Serie A four times, the Coppa Italia three times and the Italian Super Cup once.

At Bayern Munich he won the Bundesliga twice as well as the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2013 while he also lifted the Spanish Super Cup during a year-long stint at Atletico Madrid.

