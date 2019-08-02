Mario Mandzukic gives Man United another option, says Kaveh Solhekol

1:49 Manchester United have been keen on signing Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic for a long time, Kaveh Solhekol tells The Transfer Show Manchester United have been keen on signing Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic for a long time, Kaveh Solhekol tells The Transfer Show

Mario Mandzukic would give Manchester United "a different kind of option going forward", says Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

United have discussed signing the 33-year-old forward as talks continue with Juventus over Romelu Lukaku, Sky Sports News understands.

The Premier League club and Juve have agreed a swap deal in principle, which would see Lukaku traded for Paulo Dybala, but the Argentine is yet to agree personal terms with United, with Mandzukic now considered as an alternative option.

Former Croatia international Mandzukic is someone United have kept tabs on for some time, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to preserve his striking options next season and the player keen on a move to the Premier League.

Mandzukic scored 10 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions for Juve last season. During his four years in Turin he has won Serie A four times, the Coppa Italia three times and the Italian Super Cup once.

At Bayern Munich he won the Bundesliga twice as well as the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2013 while he also lifted the Spanish Super Cup during a year-long stint at Atletico Madrid.

'United want both Dybala and Mandzukic'

Paulo Dybala (left) and Mario Mandzukic celebrating winning Serie A

Speaking on The Transfer Show, Solhekol revealed Mandzukic could be a back-up in the swap deal for Lukaku, in place of Dybala, but Sky in Italy are reporting United are keen on signing both players before the window closes on August 8.

"He's a great player and he has a great record at clubs like Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid," Solhekol said. "He's been fantastic for Croatia, scoring crucial goals at the World Cup in Russia.

"Manchester United have wanted him for a long time. He's a target man, totally different to Paulo Dybala.

"We're hearing that Mario Mandzukic is only a back-up option in the swap deal if Manchester United can't get Paulo Dybala, But our colleges in Italy are saying that Manchester United wan both Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic.

"If they were to sign Mario Mandzukic he would cost about £13m. He would give Manchester United a different kind of option going forward, and crucially, he wants to come to the Premier League."

'Dybala is sad about the situation'

0:28 Paulo Dybala lands in Turin ahead of talks with head coach Maurizio Sarri over his future at the club Paulo Dybala lands in Turin ahead of talks with head coach Maurizio Sarri over his future at the club

Joining Solhekol on The Transfer Show was fellow reporter Dharmesh Sheth, who warned United's deal for Dybala could fall through, with a growing feeling in Italy the Argentine will remain a Juventus player.

"Spare a thought for Romelu Lukaku," he said. "He appears to be in limbo just now. There is a willingness form Juventus, Manchester United and Romelu Lukaku to get a deal over the line.

"The one issue is Paulo Dybala. Sky in Italy are telling us he is still yet to have a meeting with [manager] Maurizio Sarri.

"They're also reporting Paulo Dybala does not want to leave. One Sky in Italy reporter told me that Paulo Dybala feels sad about the situation.

"The feeling in Italy is that, come this time next week, Paulo Dybala will be a Juventus player. But as I said, that is as things stand, and things always change. Look what happened today with Harry Maguire!"

'Maguire fee could rise to £85m'

Harry Maguire has been Manchester United's top transfer target in this window

Speaking of Harry Maguire, Sky sources understand United have finally agreed an £80m deal to sign the Leicester centre-back, and Solhekol says that fee - which would be a world record for a defender - could rise even higher.

"Long gone are the days when a club like Leicester can be bullied by a club like Manchester United," he added. "If Manchester United were going to get Harry Maguire they would have to pay top, top dollar and that is exactly what they have had to do.

"It is £80m but people involved in the negotiations are telling me that it could even rise to £85m.

Harry Maguire will take the £80 million price tag in his stride. He will not be daunted by becoming the most expensive defender in the world. He will have his Manchester United medical over the weekend. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 2, 2019

"We saw it with Dan James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. They had to pay a big price. People know Manchester United have got money and when they come calling they have to pay big money to get the players they want.

"Harry Maguire has been professional all summer. It's been no secret he really wanted to go to Manchester United. He's been waiting a long time for this deal to happen.

"Don't forget Manchester United wanted him last summer too. Jose Mourinho pushed to get him, but [executive vice-chairman] Ed Woodward could not get the deal done.

"This has got a happy ending. Harry Maguire has got the move he wanted, Manchester United have got the player they wanted and Leicester - I know their fans will be upset - but wow, they've got £80m.

"That's a big, big price to get and they have done very well to get that from Manchester United."

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline. The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!