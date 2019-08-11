Manchester United to sign 16-year-old Hannibal Mejbri

Hannibal Mejbri will join Manchester United, subject to clearance from FIFA

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign highly-rated 16-year-old Hannibal Mejbri from Monaco.

Earlier this month, Sky Sports News reported United were confident of signing the France youth international, who had attracted interest from various major clubs around Europe this summer.

And ahead of their Premier League opener against Chelsea, United confirmed the midfielder will join subject to FIFA approval.

Mejbri did not feature for Monaco's senior team, but has made eight appearances for the French U16 side, scoring his first goal in his most recent appearance against the Ivory Coast in April.

Following his transfer to Manchester United, AS Monaco would like to wish Hannibal Mejbri all the best in his future career. pic.twitter.com/jzwDwIt0Jw — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) August 11, 2019

United also announced Dutch defender Bjorn Hardley, 16, is awaiting international clearance, while three more Under-18 additions have been confirmed.

Dillon Hoogewerf has joined from Ajax, Mateo Mejia from Real Zaragoza, while goalkeeper Johan Guadagno has moved from IF Brommapojkarna.

The club also handed new contracts to Under-23 duo Paul Woolston and Luca Ercolani.

