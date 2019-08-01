Manchester United confident of signing Hannibal Mejbri from Monaco

Manchester United want to sign 16-year old midfielder Hannibal Mejbri from Monaco

Manchester United are increasingly confident of signing 16-year-old midfielder Hannibal Mejbri from Monaco, according to Sky sources.

The France youth international has attracted interest from various major clubs around Europe, but United believe they are in prime position to strike a deal with the Ligue 1 club.

Mejbri has yet to play for Monaco's senior team, but has made eight appearances for the French U16 side, scoring his first goal in his most recent appearance, against the Ivory Coast in April.

The Good Morning Transfers panel agree the potential signings of Harry Maguire and Paulo Dybala could help Manchester United become title contenders.

United appear to be placing greater emphasis on acquiring young talent under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose two major signings this summer have been 21-year-olds Dan James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The club are also in talks to bring Leicester defender Harry Maguire and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala to Old Trafford, with Romelu Lukaku departing for Italy in a swap deal.

