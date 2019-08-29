Manchester United News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Alexis Sanchez posts farewell message on social media confirming Manchester United exit

Chile forward's photo on Instagram published as he prepares to complete loan to Inter Milan

Last Updated: 29/08/19 5:51pm

Alexis Sanchez has said goodbye to his Manchester United team-mates as he closes in on a season-long loan move to Inter Milan.

The Chile international forward posted a good luck message and photo to his soon-to-be former colleagues on his Instagram on Thursday afternoon.

Inter are expected to pay around £4.5m of Sanchez's salary but will not have an option to buy the 30-year-old as part of the deal.

Also See:
0:17
Alexis Sanchez arrived in Italy for a medical on Thursday morning ahead of his proposed loan move to Inter
Alexis Sanchez arrived in Italy for a medical on Thursday morning ahead of his proposed loan move to Inter

Inter already signed Romelu Lukaku from United for a fee of around £73m earlier this month.

Sanchez's imminent departure will leave United with just Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and 17-year-old Mason Greenwood as striking options for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to call upon.

Soccer Saturday Super 6 is Back

FREE TO PLAY: £2m jackpot if 2m Players Enter

Trending

©2019 Sky UK