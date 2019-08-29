Alexis Sanchez posts farewell message on social media confirming Manchester United exit
Chile forward's photo on Instagram published as he prepares to complete loan to Inter Milan
Last Updated: 29/08/19 5:51pm
Alexis Sanchez has said goodbye to his Manchester United team-mates as he closes in on a season-long loan move to Inter Milan.
The Chile international forward posted a good luck message and photo to his soon-to-be former colleagues on his Instagram on Thursday afternoon.
Inter are expected to pay around £4.5m of Sanchez's salary but will not have an option to buy the 30-year-old as part of the deal.
Inter already signed Romelu Lukaku from United for a fee of around £73m earlier this month.
Sanchez's imminent departure will leave United with just Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and 17-year-old Mason Greenwood as striking options for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to call upon.