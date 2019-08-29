Alexis Sanchez posts farewell message on social media confirming Manchester United exit

Alexis Sanchez has said goodbye to his Manchester United team-mates as he closes in on a season-long loan move to Inter Milan.

The Chile international forward posted a good luck message and photo to his soon-to-be former colleagues on his Instagram on Thursday afternoon.

Inter are expected to pay around £4.5m of Sanchez's salary but will not have an option to buy the 30-year-old as part of the deal.

Alexis Sanchez arrived in Italy for a medical on Thursday morning ahead of his proposed loan move to Inter

Inter already signed Romelu Lukaku from United for a fee of around £73m earlier this month.

Sanchez's imminent departure will leave United with just Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and 17-year-old Mason Greenwood as striking options for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to call upon.