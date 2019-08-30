Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood makes England U21 squad

Mason Greenwood has played in every Manchester United league game this season

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood has been handed his first England U21s call.

Promising striker Greenwood made his United debut against Paris Saint-Germain in March and has appeared as a substitute in every league game this season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

The 17-year-old has been named alongside fellow teenagers in Manchester City's Phil Foden, Arsenal's Reiss Nelson, Tottenham's Oliver Skipp and Wolves' Morgan Gibbs-White - all of whom have played in the Premier League this season.

The Young Lions travel to Turkey on September 6 before hosting Kosovo in Hull three days later in their opening Euro 2021 qualifiers.

Phil Foden is one of just three players remaining from the Euros squad

Head coach Boothroyd said: "I'm really excited by this new group of players and it's very encouraging to see so many of them have been playing regular football in the Premier League already this campaign.

"The more English players we see playing regularly in the Premier League the better, so all the England coaches are really pleased about that."

England U21 head coach Aidy Boothroyd has revamped his squad

The squad has been revamped following a poor Euro 2019 tournament where they were knocked out at the group stage, and only three players from that tournament have returned - Foden, Nelson and Gibbs-White.

Bournemouth's Aaron Ramsdale, Burnley's Dwight McNeil and Norwich pair Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons are the other standout names, with Lloyd Kelly and Reece James missing out due to injury.

The road to the #U21EURO finals in Hungary and Slovenia starts here for our #YoungLions!https://t.co/Ogq6qYOt1E — England (@England) August 30, 2019

Although the squad has a fresh feel, there is plenty of age-grade experience, with only Reading midfielder Omar Richards coming into the England set-up for the first time.

Boothroyd continued: "It's always an interesting and busy camp when we come together for the first time ahead of a new campaign.

"Of course our biggest priority is player development and getting them ready for the senior side.

"It's been particularly pleasing to see three of the players that were with us at the Euros this summer be called up into Gareth Southgate's squad and we'll work with every individual in this group to give them the chance of doing the same."

England U21 squad: Ellery Balcombe (Brentford), Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth), Nathan Trott (AFC Wimbledon, on loan from West Ham); Max Aarons (Norwich), Trevoh Chalobah (Huddersfield, on loan from Chelsea), Ben Godfrey (Norwich), Marc Guehi (Chelsea), James Justin (Leicester), Jonathan Panzo (Monaco), Steven Sessegnon (Fulham), Ben Wilmot (Swansea, on loan from Watford); Todd Cantwell (Norwich), Tom Davies (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolves), Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Omar Richards (Reading), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham), Joe Willock (Arsenal); Rhian Brewster (Liverpool), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Reiss Nelson (Arsenal), Eddie Nketiah (Leeds, on loan from Arsenal).