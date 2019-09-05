Roy Keane criticises Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United tenure

Roy Keane was disappointed with Sir Alex Ferguson's man-management at Manchester United

Roy Keane has reignited a feud with former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson after questioning whether his actions were in the best interests of the club.

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder appeared in 13 Premier League seasons under Ferguson but the pair have not seen eye-to-eye after Keane's acrimonious Old Trafford departure in 2005.

Keane said: "I wouldn't forgive Ferguson. The media spin, how I apparently upset everybody, it was all nonsense.

"People talk about Ferguson's man-management. Nonsense. People said he always had the best interests of Manchester United at heart."

Keane thought Darren Ferguson was 'lucky' to get in the Man Utd team

The 48-year-old also thinks Ferguson handed his family too big a part at the club, branding his son Darren as "lucky" to get a Premier League winners' medal in 1992/93 before Keane arrived at the club.

Keane added: "Darren Ferguson [his son] won a medal. He was very lucky.

"His brother was the chief scout for Manchester United for a long time. I'm surprised his wife wasn't involved in the staff somewhere.

"Darren was [the manager] at Preston North End and lost his job. He had a couple of young players on loan from Manchester United. Guess what happens the next day?

"They're pulled out of Preston. Is that doing the best for Manchester United? Do me a favour."

Keane won seven Premier League titles and a Champions League with United

Keane totalled almost 500 appearances for United and became a leader for the club after Eric Cantona's retirement in 1997, but revealed he was disappointed by the treatment of some departing long-servers during his time.

He added: "People talk about Ferguson's man-management, don't be kidded on by all of it.

"I was at the club when Bryan Robson left, when Steve Bruce left, two brilliant servants for Manchester United. And I didn't like the way they were treated."