Paul Scholes writes off Manchester United's title chances for two years

Paul Scholes does not believe Manchester United can compete for the Premier League title in the next two years.

The ex-United and England midfielder believes the side's results this season show they remain behind last season's top four in the Premier League.

United, who drew with Southampton last weekend, have just one victory from their opening four matches, having also drawn with Wolves and lost at home to Crystal Palace after thrashing Chelsea on the opening day.

Scholes said: "I think you almost have to write United off for the next two years - this team - until Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has cleared everything he wants out; has four or five transfer windows.

"United are going to be behind Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

"I think this is United at the minute; you have to be patient with the young players but the experienced players have to step up.

"We've seen over and over again how many mistakes experienced players are making. It's difficult for young players to come into a team like that."

Scholes also suggested that Solskjaer made the wrong decision to withdraw Juan Mata after Jannick Vestergaard cancelled out Dan James' opener in the 1-1 draw at St Mary's last weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watched his side draw 1-1 at Southampton last weekend.

"I am disappointed. It looked like from when the moment Juan Mata went off, actually. I was surprised because I thought if anybody is going to create something it's Juan Mata," Scholes said.

"But it wasn't the young players I was disappointed with, it was more the experienced players. When Matic came on he constantly gave the ball away, Ashley Young gave the ball away, amd I don't know how many times Paul Pogba lost possession.

"These are the people that young players are looking up to, the examples you're looking at."