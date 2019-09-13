Manchester Utd can still attract big names, says Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers

Harry Maguire moved to Manchester United for £80m this summer

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says Manchester United still have the power to attract star names.

Rodgers insists the aura associated with United remains despite their recent lack of trophies - which is why talisman Harry Maguire left for Old Trafford.

He said: "I've been fortunate enough having been at Liverpool, and I understand the draw that type of club has.

"Liverpool and Manchester Utd are the two biggest clubs in the country by far. There are other great clubs and big clubs but those two, in terms of worldwide status, are above everyone else.

Brendan Rodgers says he understands why Maguire moved to Man Utd

"When players get the opportunity to go to one of those clubs and experience that pressure and expectation - and of course the financial side as well, where you can go and double your salary - then that package, in a short career and at Harry's age, is perhaps too hard to turn down.

"And I get that. What we are building here at Leicester is exciting, with the new training ground and how we are trying to progress on the field, but for lots of players that draw is still there and I understand it."

The trophy-rich era under Sir Alex Ferguson has become a distant memory since his departure in 2013, while Leicester have won more Premier League titles since then.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side host Leicester on Saturday

Under David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the gulf to rivals Manchester City and Liverpool has become a chasm, while the gap to the chasing pack has narrowed alarmingly.

United have finished in the top four in the Premier League just twice since Ferguson left six years ago, winning two trophies, and Leicester could go six points in front of their opponents with victory at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Rodgers added: "They may not have achieved what they would have liked over the past few years but it is still a very tough place to go and I am aware that Leicester have not won at Old Trafford in 21 years."