Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers praises Harry Maguire's handling of Manchester United transfer

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has praised Harry Maguire's handling of his summer departure to Manchester United and hailed the 'remarkable' defender's impact at Old Trafford.

Rodgers took over at Leicester in February ahead of a protracted transfer saga that eventually saw Maguire join United for £80m just days before the Premier League transfer window closed.

With Maguire set to face his former club at Old Trafford on Saturday for the first time since his departure, Rodgers revealed that he has maintained a strong relationship with his former player.

Rodgers managed Maguire for the final months of last season after taking over at Leicester in February

"I text Harry still now, wish him the best when he was playing with England," Rodgers said on Thursday. "He was a remarkable guy and a fantastic player and for me, his behaviour in the period that he was here, really typified him as a man.

"Even though it was so difficult for him right the way through the summer, from the end of the season right the way through... I'll always have a big respect for him for that.

"He's a good guy and he's gone in there and you can see he's made them better."

Leicester reached the international break unbeaten and third in the Premier League table - three points clear of United, who have failed to back up an impressive opening weekend thrashing of Chelsea.

Saturday's meeting between the sides has been billed as a game that could be crucial in the battle for a top-six finish come the end of the season.

Asked whether United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have picked Maguire's brain for details of Leicester's tactical approach, Rodgers said: "I don't think so.

"Knowing how the game works, all the analysts do a lot of the work.

"I wouldn't have thought he (Solskjaer) would have spoken too much with Harry."