David de Gea out for West Ham redemption

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is looking to make amends away at West Ham United

David de Gea is looking for West Ham redemption after Manchester United's chastening defeat at the London Stadium last season.

The Hammers cruised to a 3-1 victory that day with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side making the trip to the capital on Sunday looking for a first away win in all competitions since their Champions League last-16 victory at Paris Saint-Germain in March.

United's six successive winless league matches on the road is one short of their Premier League record - although they are looking to build on back-to-back wins going into the encounter.

"I believe they [West Ham] have a decent side with some good players who are important to them," said De Gea.

West Ham vs Man Utd Live on

"They are on the up at the moment, but we still have bad memories from last season, so we have to be much more switched on right from the off than we were then.

"There are three very important points at stake for us to remain up there near the top, and also for the younger lads to keep gaining in confidence.

"We also want to show that's what we're here for, going away to difficult grounds and going there for the three points."

2:47 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea says it's time to show his commitment and best form to his new club, team-mates and the fans Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea says it's time to show his commitment and best form to his new club, team-mates and the fans

'London Calling' on Sky Sports

This weekend's Super Sunday will be focused on England's capital with 'London Calling' taking over Sky Sports.

We'll have two games from London live and exclusive, starting over in the east of the city as West Ham host Manchester United with coverage starting on Sky Sports Premier League at 1pm and kick-off at 2pm.

This is followed by a jump across town to west London where Chelsea host Liverpool, with kick-off at 4.30pm at Stamford Bridge.

You can also follow both 'London Calling' games on Sky Sports' digital platforms with live blogs, match reports and expert analysis, plus in-game clips and match highlights shortly after full-time for free across all platforms - there is no need to be a Sky Sports subscriber. Full-time highlights will also be available on YouTube.