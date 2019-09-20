David de Gea insists he is happy with his form at Manchester United last season

2:47 David de Gea says it's time to show his best form after signing a new deal David de Gea says it's time to show his best form after signing a new deal

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea insists he is "happy" with his form of last season – despite a string of high-profile errors – and says contract talks did not impact his performances.

After two years of negotiations, this week United and De Gea reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension, which includes a club-held option for a further 12 months.

West Ham vs Man Utd Live on

The negotiations coincided with, perhaps, his biggest slump in form since joining United - in the final few months of last season - and it has been suggested the Spain international was unsettled by the speculation.

De Gea made four errors leading to goals in the Premier League last season - more than in the previous five campaigns combined - and conceded a club-record-high 54 goals in 38 games.

"I think people, when they look back on last season, they are thinking about the last few months," the 28-year-old tells Sky Sports News, ahead of Sunday's trip to West Ham.

"If you focus on the season as a whole and, in particular, the first seven months of that season I was quite happy with my form.

0:58 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says De Gea has boosted the United squad by extending his contract Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says De Gea has boosted the United squad by extending his contract

"You can say the contract is there in the background - it's not even in the back of your mind - that's put to one side. The day-to-day training, going out on the pitch, that's what you're focusing on - and helping the team, of course.

"Talking about the odd mistake, form can come and go with any player, but you are more under the microscope when you're a goalkeeper. It's not easy to keep up very high standards.

"I've been here for a number of years now and to be on top form all the time it's tough. There are moments when you feel better in yourself form-wise and moments where you're not quite so good. Mistakes happen, goalkeeper's live with them and I'm no different."

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, after De Gea's renewal was announced, that the Spaniard is "vital part of our plans as we look to take Manchester United back to where it belongs".

Solskjaer was 'delighted' by De Gea's decision to stay at United

And, it would appear, that De Gea is looking forward to working alongside the Norwegian at United for years to come.

"He's been here at the club for many years and he knows the club really well, he knows the ins and outs of the club, how it works and the people here as well," added De Gea. "He's a great person and a great guy, and the main thing is that the players, the squad are right behind him.

"We share his desire to do well and we want to win things with him. I think he proved what a good manager he is last season. He came here, we were on a bad run, we then had that great run of lots of victories on the spin.

"I think we feel good within his presence. He's a confident guy, he exudes self-confidence and we can see that. Our target is to continue improving and to win things with Ole."