Marcus Rashford: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not worried about forward's form

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he is not worried about the form of Marcus Rashford, despite the forward struggling to score from open play this season.

Rashford has found the net three times so far during the current campaign, but two of those goals have come from the penalty spot in wins over Chelsea and Leicester.

The England international failed to score as United opened their Europa League campaign with a 1-0 win against Astana on Thursday, but Solskjaer insists the form of the 21-year-old is not a concern.

Rashford has scored 48 goals for United in 176 appearances

"I don't worry about that, he's getting the chances," the United boss said. "Of course he could have scored three [against Astana], but the goalkeeper made a few fantastic saves.

"We're working every single day in training with Marcus and he wants to improve and he wants to be better. He could have finished with his left foot instead of his right once, but it was just one of those days.

"All the goals we've scored have come from our forwards with Marcus, Anthony [Martial] and Dan James so I'm sure he'll chip in with many, many goals.

"He's still young, he'll improve and you won't hit your peak as a striker until you're 26 or 27. He's still learning what finishes to make in different circumstances.

"I think today's forwards are different from the old, traditional number nines. There's not many left of them and Marcus can play three or four positions."

'Last season we were lucky to beat West Ham'

United return to Premier League action on Sunday when they take on West Ham at the London Stadium, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

The Hammers are level on points with Solskjaer's side after five matches, and the Norwegian sees no reason why they can't challenge the top-six teams this season.

He said: "By the quality and by the game we played against them last season and the games I've seen them this year, why not?

"Last year we were lucky to beat them and it'll be a good test again for us. We've had two clean sheets now, that gives the defenders confidence and if we can keep a clean sheet then it will be easier for the strikers because you know that you don't have to score twos, threes and fours every time."

United have not won an away match in all competitions since March - when they beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League - but Solskjaer insists he is not worried about their struggles on the road.

"Why should we coaches be concerned? We're looking forward to things, we're looking for solutions," he said.

"I've never been concerned about anything really. I don't walk around and worry about things, not at all. I'm looking at what we can do to improve, I've never been a worrier."

The United boss is hopeful Daniel James will be available for the game against West Ham but Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw all remain sidelined.