Victor Lindelof: Manchester United defender signs new contract until 2024

Victor Lindelof has signed a new five-year deal at Manchester United

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has signed a new long-term contract with the club, keeping him at Old Trafford until June 2024.

The 25-year-old Sweden international also has an option to extend the deal by a further year.

Lindelof arrived at United from Benfica in the summer of 2017 for a fee in the region of £30m and has gone on to make 74 appearances in all competitions for the club.

It’s an honour to play for this club and I can’t wait to do so for many years to come. My future is only red. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/LZc63Ynib2 — Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) September 18, 2019

He said: "Since the day I arrived at United it has felt like home. I have grown significantly both as a player and as a person in the last two years and for that I am grateful to everyone at the club for their help and support.

"I love playing football and my aim now is to help the team to win trophies and repay the fans for their unrivalled support.

"I know that everyone at the club shares this vision and will give everything to get Manchester United back to where it belongs.

"I'm still young and know I can improve further but with the help of the boss and his coaching staff, I believe that only good things are ahead for this great club."

Lindelof has started all five Premier League games for Manchester United this season

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge at Old Trafford in December, Lindelof has established himself as a first-choice centre-back and now starts alongside record-signing Harry Maguire.

Solskjaer added: "Victor has established himself here and has become a very important part of our team. He brings calmness on the pitch and I can see that he is determined to help this club and to be successful here.

"I'm extremely happy that he has committed his future to Manchester United. We're all looking forward to working together to deliver the success and get United back to where we know the club belongs."

Manchester United travel to the London Stadium on Renault Super Sunday to play West Ham, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm.