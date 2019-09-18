Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Mason Greenwood is 'one of the best finishers' he has seen

0:37 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Mason Greenwood is 'one of the best finishers' he has seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Mason Greenwood is 'one of the best finishers' he has seen

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is "one of the best finishers" he has seen.

Greenwood is yet to start a game this season, but Solskjaer confirmed the 17-year-old will have an important role to play against Astana as United open their Europa League campaign at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Asked what advice he would give the teenager, the United boss said: "He's still very young but he's maturing and he's developed so much since I came in.

Mason Greenwood is still waiting to score his first competitive goal for United

"His appetite for football is growing. I don't want to put too much pressure on him apart from go out there, enjoy yourself and work hard.

"When you've got strikers who can score goals, you should never lose the hunger of scoring goals. Never lose the appetite of creating chances and be ready to take yours.

"Mason is one of the best finishers I've seen and I've played with quite a few decent ones."

De Gea focused again

Despite signing a new long-term contract on Monday, David de Gea will be replaced in goal by Sergio Romero on Thursday night.

Although negotiations over a new deal took longer than expected, Solskjaer expressed his delight over the news and believes the Spain international is fully focused again.

0:58 Solskjaer believes David de Gea is focused again after signing a new long-term contract at United Solskjaer believes David de Gea is focused again after signing a new long-term contract at United

"Most of the time we get to keep who we want to keep," he said. "The longer it went on the more I got to speak to David and I was confident we would make it.

"David is delighted and I think you could see the focus in his eyes again against Leicester. It gives everyone in front of him a boost because you feel secure with him behind and he's really worked hard this season. I'm sure he will be part of success at United.

"Obviously he's signed his contract but Sergio will play on Thursday for sure. He's proven to be a top, top 'keeper behind David, so it's time for him to have some much-needed game time."

United will still be without Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial for their Europa League match against Astana

United were handed an injury boost ahead of the match with Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot returning to training.

However, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw all remain sidelined, and summer signing Daniel James is also out after picking up a knock against Leicester on Saturday.

Tuanzebe to start against Astana

Solskjaer confirmed 21-year-old defender Axel Tuanzebe will start against Astana as he aims to give more minutes to the younger players in his squad.

"Axel is going to start. We've got a big squad and pre-season went really well," he said.

1:16 Patrice Evra says you 'need to bleed' for Manchester United before you're accepted by the fans Patrice Evra says you 'need to bleed' for Manchester United before you're accepted by the fans

"Axel is one who didn't make the starting eleven so now it is a chance for him to get some minutes. There will be some young ones."

Charlie Wellens, 16, has also been introduced to the first-team set-up for the first time ahead of the match. The midfielder is the son of former player Richie Wellens, who now manages Swindon.