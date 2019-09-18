Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Mason Greenwood is 'one of the best finishers' he has seen
David de Gea focused again after signing new contract, adds Solskjaer
By Dan Sansom
Last Updated: 18/09/19 4:21pm
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is "one of the best finishers" he has seen.
Greenwood is yet to start a game this season, but Solskjaer confirmed the 17-year-old will have an important role to play against Astana as United open their Europa League campaign at Old Trafford on Thursday.
Asked what advice he would give the teenager, the United boss said: "He's still very young but he's maturing and he's developed so much since I came in.
"His appetite for football is growing. I don't want to put too much pressure on him apart from go out there, enjoy yourself and work hard.
"When you've got strikers who can score goals, you should never lose the hunger of scoring goals. Never lose the appetite of creating chances and be ready to take yours.
"Mason is one of the best finishers I've seen and I've played with quite a few decent ones."
De Gea focused again
Despite signing a new long-term contract on Monday, David de Gea will be replaced in goal by Sergio Romero on Thursday night.
Although negotiations over a new deal took longer than expected, Solskjaer expressed his delight over the news and believes the Spain international is fully focused again.
"Most of the time we get to keep who we want to keep," he said. "The longer it went on the more I got to speak to David and I was confident we would make it.
"David is delighted and I think you could see the focus in his eyes again against Leicester. It gives everyone in front of him a boost because you feel secure with him behind and he's really worked hard this season. I'm sure he will be part of success at United.
"Obviously he's signed his contract but Sergio will play on Thursday for sure. He's proven to be a top, top 'keeper behind David, so it's time for him to have some much-needed game time."
United were handed an injury boost ahead of the match with Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot returning to training.
However, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw all remain sidelined, and summer signing Daniel James is also out after picking up a knock against Leicester on Saturday.
Tuanzebe to start against Astana
Solskjaer confirmed 21-year-old defender Axel Tuanzebe will start against Astana as he aims to give more minutes to the younger players in his squad.
"Axel is going to start. We've got a big squad and pre-season went really well," he said.
"Axel is one who didn't make the starting eleven so now it is a chance for him to get some minutes. There will be some young ones."
Charlie Wellens, 16, has also been introduced to the first-team set-up for the first time ahead of the match. The midfielder is the son of former player Richie Wellens, who now manages Swindon.
