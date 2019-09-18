Daniel James: Manchester United winger out of Europa League group opener

Daniel James will miss Thursday's Europa League group-stage clash

Daniel James has been ruled out of Manchester United's Europa League clash against FC Astana after suffering a knock in their 1-0 victory over Leicester.

The 21-year-old has made five appearances and scored three goals for United in the Premier League this season.

The midfielder, who arrived at Old Trafford from Swansea for £15m in the summer, did not train with the squad on Wednesday ahead of their Group L clash.

Prior to Thursday's tie, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "Yeah, he [James] got a knock against Leicester so he won't be available."

Luke Shaw (hamstring), Paul Pogba (ankle) and Anthony Martial (thigh) are also absent ahead of the start of United's Europa League campaign.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer confirmed that Diogo Dalot and Jesse Lingard have returned to fitness and are available for selection.

Despite the minor injury setback for James, Solskjaer expressed his excitement with the Wales international's performances at the beginning of the season.

He said: "I'm delighted with Daniel. That we managed to get him to Manchester is fantastic, he has proven with his X-factor that he will give the squad a lot.

"I know he was close to joining Leeds but that's football. He's started well here."

As well as United's upcoming Premier League games versus West Ham, Arsenal and Newcastle, James will be hoping to be back to full fitness and in contention for Wales' European Qualifiers against Slovakia and Croatia on October 10 and 13.

James scored a stunning right-footed, first-half strike to secure Ryan Giggs' side's recent 1-0 win over Belarus in Cardiff.